EPA to Propose Adding East Basin Road Groundwater Site in New Castle, Delaware, to Superfund Cleanup List

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 9, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose adding the East Basin Road Groundwater Site in New Castle, Delaware, to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) on September 9. The NPL is the list of hazardous waste sites in the United States eligible for cleanup, financed under the federal Superfund program.

“Proposing to add the East Basin Road site to the Superfund list moves us closer to assuring that groundwater contamination in New Castle will get the attention and resources needed to remedy the problem,” said Adam Ortiz, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator. “All communities deserve clean, safe drinking water and EPA remains committed to working with the state to protect the health of New Castle residents.”

An extensive investigation by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and EPA identified numerous public and private facilities located in and around the Wilmington Airport as sources of contaminants found in 11 municipal wells that supply drinking water in the New Castle area. The groundwater contaminants include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – known as PFAS.

Artesian Water Company and the City of New Castle’s Municipal Services Commission are operating treatment systems that effectively reduce PFAS in drinking water supplied to their customers. The drinking water meets all current state and federal safe drinking water standards, including standards proposed by the state’s health department for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) – part of the PFAS chemical group.

EPA is inviting the public to comment on the proposed listing. Comments will be accepted from September 9 – November 8, 2022. EPA will also hold a public information session during the comment period to explain the Superfund process to the New Castle community.

Submit comments:

Online: http://www.regulations.gov - Search for EPA-HQ-OLEM-2022-0679

Mail:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

EPA Docket Center

Docket # EPA-HQ-OLEM-2022-0679

Mail Code: 28221T

1200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20460

More information about the proposal can be found at: www.epa.gov/superfund/eastbasin

More information about Superfund and the NPL: http://www.epa.gov/superfund.