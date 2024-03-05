EPA Proposes to Add Gelman Sciences Inc. in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Superfund National Priorities List

The comment period begins March 7

March 5, 2024

Contact Information 312-764-2234 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (March 5, 2024) -- Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed to add Gelman Sciences Inc., which spans portions of the city of Ann Arbor and Scio Township in Washtenaw County, Michigan, to the Superfund National Priorities List. The NPL is a list of sites throughout the United States and its territories where historical releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants pose significant threats to human health and the environment. A 60-day public comment period begins March 7.

“Updating the National Priorities List is a critical component of EPA's comprehensive approach to protecting human health and the environment from contamination, including in communities overburdened by disproportionate environmental impacts,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Cleaning up contaminated land and groundwater and returning them for productive use to communities, especially those which have borne the brunt of legacy pollution, is a win for public health and local economies.”

“We’re proposing the Gelman site for the Superfund list to ensure that more federal resources are focused on tackling long-standing groundwater contamination in Washtenaw County,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA’s robust community involvement program at Superfund sites would also enable us to directly address the concerns of residents and those impacted by the contamination from the facility over many decades.”

“Including the Gelman Plume on the National Priorities List is critical to bringing federal priority and resources to help finally end this decades-long nightmare for the residents of Ann Arbor, Scio Township, and the surrounding communities. Too often our communities have been pitted against each other, but we know that we accomplish more when we work together,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell. "We have worked hard to bring everyone together to get this done, and I will continue to work closely with the EPA, and with our state and local lawmakers to see this through once and for all.”

The former Gelman Sciences site manufactured medical filters and related products for pharmaceutical, microelectronics, and pollution testing industries. In 1966, Gelman began using 1,4-dioxane as a solvent for filters and cleaning process lines. Gelman’s operations caused the release of hazardous substances from years of handling 1,4-dioxane on its facility grounds. On-site manufacturing operations ceased in 2013. Nearly 8,000 people living within the 4-mile radius may be affected by the contamination.

To make a public comment, the link can be found here. The deadline to make comments is May 6. Any questions regarding comments can be directed to Erica Aultz: aultz.erica@epa.gov.

Background:

The National Priorities List. includes sites with the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination. This list serves as the basis for prioritizing EPA Superfund cleanup funding and enforcement actions. Only releases at non-federal sites included on the NPL are eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.

Sites must meet EPA requirements to be considered for the NPL. EPA must first propose a site for addition to the NPL and hold a 60-day comment period. EPA may add the site to the NPL if it continues to meet the listing requirements after the public comment period closes and the agency has responded to any comments.

Superfund cleanups provide health and economic benefits to communities. The program is credited for significant reductions in both birth defects and blood-lead levels among children living near sites, and research has shown residential property values increase up to 24% within three miles of sites after cleanup.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has followed through on commitments to update the NPL twice a year, instead of only once a year. Today’s announcement is the first time EPA is updating the NPL in 2024.

Learn more about Superfund and the National Priorities List.

For Federal Register notices and supporting documents for the NPL proposed sites, please visit: New Proposed and New Superfund National Priorities List Sites.

For more information about the Gelman site, please visit our website.