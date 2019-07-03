News Releases from Region 02

EPA Proposes Cleanup Plan to Address Lead Contamination in Soil at the Matteo & Sons, Inc. Superfund Site in West Deptford, New Jersey

EPA to hold public meeting on July 17, 2019

Contact Information: Elias Rodriguez (rodriguez.elias@epa.gov) 212-637-3664

West Deptford, N.J. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a cleanup plan to address lead and other contamination on a portion of the Matteo & Sons, Inc. Superfund Site in West Deptford, New Jersey. The portion of the Matteo site includes the Matteo facility at 1692 Crown Point Road as well as a property across the street formerly occupied by Mira Trucking. Former operations in this area of the Matteo site included crushing batteries, recycling batteries and landfilling, which contaminated the soil, sediment and groundwater with lead, antimony and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

“EPA’s cleanup plan removes the main source of contamination within the Matteo site to address the potential exposure pathways,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “As part of our ongoing work at the Matteo & Sons, Inc. Superfund Site, EPA has already removed more than 1,250 cubic yards of lead-contaminated material from nearby properties, and we are now proposing to excavate an estimated 92,000 cubic yards of additional material. This plan reflects EPA’s commitment to prioritize the Superfund program and ensure that these sites are cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.”

The EPA is proposing to dig up and properly dispose of battery casing waste and contaminated soil within the Matteo facility and the property formerly occupied by Mira Trucking that poses a potential risk to people’s health. The plan requires that excavated areas then be backfilled with clean fill and that contaminated soil within an approximately 10-acre active scrapyard area be covered with asphalt or similar material. EPA will sample the soil during the cleanup to ensure that the cleanup work is effective. EPA will conduct a review of the cleanup every 5 years to ensure its effectiveness. EPA will further assess options for addressing the sediment and groundwater after the completion of the soil cleanup. The estimated cost of the cleanup is $72,245,000.

EPA will hold a public meeting on July 17, 2019, to explain the proposed cleanup plan for the Matteo facility and the property formerly occupied by Mira Trucking and to take public comments. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the RiverWinds Community Center, 1000 RiverWinds Drive in West Deptford, New Jersey. Comments will be accepted until August 2, 2019.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

Lawrence A. Granite, Remedial Project Manager

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

290 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10007

Email: granite.larry@epa.gov

(212) 637-4423

To read EPA’s proposed plan, visit www.epa.gov/superfund/matteo-and-sons.

The Superfund program is a top priority for EPA under President Trump, and the agency is making great strides in accelerating sites through remediation and back to productive use by implementing the Superfund Task Force Recommendations.

For more information about EPA’s Superfund Task Force:

https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force

EPA is focused on addressing lead contamination across the nation. The Lead Action Plan is helping federal agencies work strategically and collaboratively to reduce exposure to lead and improve children’s health.

19-056