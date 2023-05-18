EPA Proposes Cleanup Plan for Amcast Industrial Corp. Superfund Site in Cedarburg, Wisconsin

May 18, 2023

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposed cleanup plan to address contaminated soil and sediment and an interim cleanup plan for groundwater at the Amcast Industrial Corp. Superfund site in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. EPA will host a public meeting May 31 to answer resident questions and accept public comments.

Under EPA’s proposed plan, crews would excavate and dispose contaminated soils from residential yards and the contaminated portions on the southern end of the property. Crews would also dredge pond sediment and excavate bank soils at Wilshire Pond and Quarry Pond. To address contamination in sewers, EPA would excavate, clean, and, if necessary, dispose of the storm sewers. EPA would also monitor groundwater for contamination and restrict groundwater use, with the intent to evaluate long-term groundwater cleanup options and issue a cleanup plan in the future. Alternatives to this plan have been proposed by the agency in a fact sheet.

Beginning in the late 1930s, Amcast produced car parts using die-casting—a process that forces molten metal into a mold. During the manufacturing process, the facility used hydraulic fluids and cutting and grinding oils containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) which contaminated the soil and groundwater. In February 2003, Amcast signed a legal agreement with EPA to investigate the facility; however, Amcast filed for bankruptcy in November 2004 before the investigation was completed. In 2009, the site was added to the Superfund National Priorities List.

EPA will host a public meeting on May 31 to answer questions and hear feedback about the proposed cleanup plan.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cedarburg Community Gym

W63 N641 Washington Ave.

Cedarburg



OR



Virtually (link will be posted to the website the day before)

EPA’s public comment period began May 12 ending June 12. Comments may be submitted via:

EPA’s website

Phone at 800-621-8431 (weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

The public community meeting

Written comments postmarked by June 12 can be mailed to:

Phil Gurley, U.S. EPA Region 5, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., 19-J

Chicago, IL 60604-3590

To learn more the proposed plan or the site, visit EPA’s web page.