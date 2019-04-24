News Releases from Region 02

EPA Proposes Expanded Cleanup of Contaminated Groundwater at CPS/Madison Superfund site in Old Bridge, New Jersey

EPA to hold public meeting on May 8, 2019

Contact Information: Elias Rodriguez (rodriguez.elias@epa.gov) 212-637-3664

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a cleanup plan for the CPS/Madison Superfund site in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Previous chemical manufacturing operations at the site contaminated the soil and groundwater with metals and volatile organic compounds, including 1,4-dioxane. EPA’s cleanup plan includes expanding and enhancing the existing groundwater treatment system that is currently operating at the site in addition to on-site treatment of contaminated soil that is a source of groundwater contamination.

“EPA is proposing several cleanup technologies to address the contaminated groundwater and remove contaminated source material at this site to help protect the health of this community,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “This proposal complements the work of our state partners and continues progress in addressing contamination at this site.”

EPA is proposing to treat contaminated soil using chemical oxidants, such as ozone and peroxide, to destroy the organic contaminants in soil, breaking down the harmful chemicals into water and carbon dioxide. The oxidants would be pumped into the soil as the soil is mixed with augers. Furthermore, EPA will require excavating and relocating approximately 900 cubic yards of soil contaminated with 1,4-dioxane to the treatment area to be treated by oxidation and mixed in with the other soil. Soil samples will be collected and analyzed after the cleanup to ensure that the technology is effective.

EPA is proposing two alternatives to address contaminated groundwater. Groundwater contaminated with organic chemicals migrating from the CPS property would be treated by pumping an oxidant into the groundwater. A line of wells would create a reactive barrier that will destroy the organic chemicals as they flow through. Groundwater contaminated with metals that is leaving the Madison property would be treated through continued operation of the existing pumping wells. These wells bring the polluted groundwater to the surface where it can be treated. The groundwater will be monitored for several years after the cleanup goals have been met to demonstrate that the site is no longer a source of contamination.

Natural processes are expected to reduce the levels of contaminants in the portion of the site that lies between the area of groundwater remediation and the municipal drinking water wells located at neighboring Perth Amboy. Monitoring of drinking water will be performed under the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s (NJDEP) direction to ensure the safety of Perth Amboy’s municipal water supply.

The proposed plan requires restrictions on how the site can be used in the future to ensure that activities at the site do not interfere with the cleanup. Groundwater use at the site has been restricted until it meets water quality standards. EPA will conduct a review every five years to ensure the effectiveness of the cleanup.

EPA will hold a public meeting on May 8, 2019, to explain the proposed cleanup plan and other options considered and to take public comments. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Old Bridge Municipal Court, 1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge, New Jersey. Comments will be accepted until May 24, 2019.

Written comments may be mailed or emailed to:

John Osolin, Remedial Project Manager

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

290 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007

Email: osolin.john@epa.gov

(212) 637-4412

Background

The CPS/Madison Industries Superfund site is located at 570 and 507 Water Works Road in Old

Bridge and includes two chemical and manufacturing facilities located on 35 acres. CPS Chemical plant operated until 2001. Madison Industries and a related business, Old Bridge Chemical, are still in operation. The municipal wellfield for the city of Perth Amboy is downgradient of the site, and 32 municipal wells have been closed due to contamination attributed to the site.

NJDEP has previously taken several actions at the site. In 1991, NJDEP directed both CPS and Madison to install interim groundwater recovery systems to contain the spread of groundwater contamination and protect the Perth Amboy well field, which provides a public drinking water supply. The recovery well system operated by Madison Industries is currently pumping and treating groundwater at an average rate of approximately 76 gallons per minute, and a system operated by CPS is currently pumping and treating about 30 gallons per minute. These interim measures, along with site security measures, will be required to continue until the cleanups are fully implemented and determined to be effective in controlling the groundwater contamination.

To read EPA’s proposed plan, visit www.epa.gov/superfund/cps-madison.

