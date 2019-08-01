News Releases from Region 05

EPA proposes removing Duell & Gardner Landfill Superfund site in Dalton Township, Michigan, from NPL

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA057

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Aug. 1, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to remove the Duell & Gardner Landfill Superfund site from the National Priorities List (NPL). Cleanup of soil and groundwater at the site has been completed. The State of Michigan now oversees and monitors the site.

The NPL is a roster of the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.

EPA is opening a 30-day public comment on the proposal starting July 31 and closing Aug. 30, 2019. Comments may be submitted three ways:

Online: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-16199.



Mail: Randolph Cano , EPA NPL Deletion Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (ST-6J), Chicago, IL 60604.



EPA NPL Deletion Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (ST-6J), Chicago, IL 60604. Email: cano.randolph@epa.gov.

The landfill was used for the disposal of industrial and municipal waste from the mid-1940s to 1973. Waste in unlined trenches, depressions, and on the surface of the site caused soil and groundwater contamination.

To learn more about this site: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/duell-gardner-landfill.



###