EPA proposes removing part of Lake Sandy Jo (M&M Landfill) Site from Superfund List

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov)

GARY, Ind. (Nov. 23, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking public comment on its proposal to delete a portion of the Lake Sandy Jo (formerly M&M Landfill) Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL). The agency has determined that the required soil cleanup has been completed at the landfill portion of the site and no further action other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews, is necessary. The agency will take public comments on the proposed partial deletion until Dec. 21, 2020.

The 50-acre Sandy Lake Jo Superfund site is located at 3615 West 25th Avenue. Between 1971 and 1980, a landfill operated on a former water-filled borrow pit. Various wastes, including construction and demolition debris, garbage and industrial wastes, and drums are believed to be buried on site. The site’s remedy included a clean soil cover, fencing and drinking water line extensions for nearby homes. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, with EPA oversight, is currently conducting long-term stewardship including securing institutional controls, monitoring groundwater and maintaining the soil cover.

The partial deletion applies to the land/soil portion of the landfill property and most of the property immediately adjacent to the landfill. The groundwater portion of the site, and a few adjacent properties will remain on the NPL.

Superfund law requires regular reviews of sites after cleanups are completed to ensure that the remedy continues to effectively protect human health and the environment.

The most recent five-year review included an evaluation of cleanup requirements, effectiveness of the cleanup, and maintenance and monitoring efforts. The next scheduled review will be in 2021. A proposed or final deletion does not preclude future actions under Superfund.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented.

On November 20, EPA began a 30-day public comment period on the proposed partial delisting. To submit comments, please visit: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA_FRDOC_0001-26201.

For more information: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0501611

