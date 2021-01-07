News Releases from Region 03

EPA Proposes Removing Superfund Designation from Part of North Penn Area 6 Site

Contact Information: U.S. EPA - Region 3 (R3Press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 7, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed the deletion of 1.66 acres of soil and groundwater at the North Penn Area 6 Superfund Site in Lansdale, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, from EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL).

The North Penn Area 6 Site comprises multiple properties contaminated primarily with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the soil and groundwater. One of the properties located at 135 East Hancock Street in Lansdale Borough was formerly occupied by the Tate Andale Company and later by the Rogers Mechanical Company. EPA removed the contaminated soil and installed groundwater treatment at the property.

“Deletion from the NPL is an important milestone because it signals that a portion of the cleanup is complete and that part of the site no longer poses a risk to human health and the environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The attention and focus that EPA has placed on the Superfund program is making a real difference in the lives of people living in communities near Superfund sites across the country.”

Approximately 6.5 acres of soil and groundwater at the 10-acre property were previously deleted from the NPL in a separate partial deletion action completed by EPA on March 3, 2017, and this area has since been redeveloped into residential townhomes.

The public is invited to comment on this proposed partial deletion. Comments on this proposed deletion must be submitted to EPA on or before January 29, 2021.

For more information on the currently proposed deletion and how to submit comments:

https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1989-0008-0288

More information on EPA’s efforts at the site: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/northpenn6