EPA Provides Additional Time for Public Review of Proposed Cleanup Plan to Address Groundwater Contamination in the Townships of Cinnaminson and Delran, Burlington County, New Jersey

Contact Information: Stephen McBay (mcbay.stephen@epa.gov) (212) 637-3672

New York – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period to November 16, 2020 for its proposed cleanup plan to address groundwater contamination in Cinnaminson and Delran, New Jersey. This 30-day extension to November 16, 2020, along with the 30 days already provided for public review, will give the community an extended opportunity to review the proposed plan.

EPA’s proposed plan is to target highly concentrated portions of the contaminated groundwater near the source areas by using a pump and treat remedy. EPA will implement institutional controls such as restricting the use of groundwater from the Cinnaminson Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site and long-term monitoring to prevent and reduce human exposure to contaminated groundwater until the cleanup goals are met. Furthermore, EPA is requiring periodic collection and analysis of groundwater samples to verify that the level and extent of contaminants are declining.

Because of the nature and complexity of the contamination at the site, the investigations and cleanup of the site have been conducted in four Operable Units (OUs). This proposed plan focuses on Operable Unit 4 which addresses groundwater contamination outside of areas already under remediation or investigation as part of OUs 1, 2, and 3. The SLI Landfills, Messer LLC (formerly Linde LLC and BOC Gases) and Detrex Corporation properties are the primary identified sources of the groundwater contamination.

EPA released the plan for public review on September 17, 2020 and held a public meeting to explain and receive comments on the proposed plan on October 1, 2020.

Written comments on EPA’s proposed plan, postmarked no later than close of business November 16, 2020, may be mailed or emailed to: Alida Karas, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, New York 10007-1866, Email: karas.alida@epa.gov.

EPA has included in the existing Administrative Record file all the RI/FS data in an alternative format.

To view the EPA’s proposed plan for the site, please visit www.epa.gov/superfund/cinnaminson.

