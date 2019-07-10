News Releases from Region 06

EPA provides Oklahoma $130,000 to protect and improve water quality

DALLAS (July 10, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy and the Environment with $130,000 to improve impaired waters and protect unimpaired waters across the state.

“Together the EPA and the State of Oklahoma are successfully working to improve water quality in the state,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. This federal funding leverages state resources in Oklahoma to strengthen their ongoing efforts to protect precious waterbodies.”

“Water is one of Oklahoma’s most precious resources, and we are thankful for our partnership with EPA to help protect these important assets,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment, Kenneth Wagner. “These funds will help protect vital source waters and continue to improve recreational waters for all to enjoy.”

The funds will support Oklahoma’s Water Quality Planning programs while increasing public awareness and engagement on the need for water quality protection and improvement. The funds will be used to assess water quality, identify and protect sensitive, impaired or threatened water bodies and will help ensure better storm water management practices in the future.

Water bodies serve as drinking water supplies, provide flood control to protect life and property, and support recreation, tourism and agriculture. These water bodies also provide habitat for aquatic plant and animal life. When the water in our rivers, lakes and oceans become polluted, it can endanger wildlife, make our drinking water unsafe and threaten the waters in which we swim and fish. EPA supports these efforts under the Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act.

