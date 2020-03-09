News Releases from Region 04

EPA Public Availability on March 12 to Discuss the Westside Lead Cleanup in Atlanta, Georgia

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (March 9, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a public availability for the Westside Lead Cleanup in Atlanta on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The goal of the public availability is to answer questions from residents regarding sampling and cleanup.

Who: U.S. EPA Region 4

What: Public Availability for Westside Lead Cleanup

When: Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Leadership & Learning Center

569 MLK, Jr. Drive NW

Atlanta, GA 30314

Based on the data gathered to date, the sampling area is being expanded by approximately three blocks north to North Ave NW, west to Oliver St NW, south to Magnolia St NW and east to the old CSX rail line. Sampling activities are ongoing and will be used to evaluate the appropriate next steps to protect public health and the environment.

Site Background

In 2018, an Emory University doctoral student shared data with the EPA showing elevated lead levels collected from soil samples in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods. Research by the EPA led to the discovery of industrial smelting waste, called “slag,” on two lots near Elm Street. EPA has initiated an investigation into the contamination. Currently, EPA has sampled just over 120 properties in the English Avenue neighborhood, with approximately half of the properties showing lead concentrations above EPA’s health-based risk values. This soil poses a health risk to residents, and EPA is initiating a removal action to reduce the threat.

For more information: www.epa.gov/superfund/westside-lead.