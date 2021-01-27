News Releases from Region 04

EPA Public Meeting on January 28 to Discuss the Westside Lead Cleanup in Atlanta, Georgia

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8400

ATLANTA (January 27, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a virtual public meeting for the Westside Lead Cleanup in Atlanta on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The goal of the public meeting is to provide a status update on sampling and cleanup activities as well as to answer questions from residents regarding sampling and cleanup.

As part of a cleanup, EPA is removing contaminated soil from residential yards and disposing of it at an off-site facility licensed to handle the waste. The excavated areas are backfilled with clean soil and restored. Sampling activities are ongoing and will be used to evaluate the appropriate next steps to protect public health and the environment. If sampling indicates additional properties may be impacted, the study area will be expanded, as necessary.

Please pre-register in advance of the virtual meeting by visiting https://epa.gov/superfund/westside-lead or if you do not have access to a computer, please call the Westside Lead Community Outreach Number at (678) 662-8603 to pre-register and a call-in number will be provided.

Site Background

In 2018, an Emory University doctoral student shared data with the EPA showing elevated lead levels collected from soil samples in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods. Research by the EPA led to the discovery of industrial smelting waste, called “slag,” on two lots near Elm Street. EPA initiated an investigation into the contamination. Currently, EPA has sampled just over 488 properties in the English Avenue neighborhood, with approximately 45% of the properties showing lead concentrations above the site specific value derived for the Westside area. This soil poses a health risk to residents, and in January 2020 EPA initiated a removal action to reduce the threat.

For more information: www.epa.gov/superfund/westside-lead.