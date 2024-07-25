EPA Reaches $100,000 Settlement with Hyponex Corp. for Alleged Clean Water Act Violations in Shreve, Ohio

July 25, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $100,000 settlement with Hyponex Corp. in Shreve, Ohio, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., to resolve alleged violations of its permit limits for pollutant discharges under the Clean Water Act.

The company allegedly discharged pollutants — including E. coli, total suspended solids, chlorine, and ammonia-nitrogen — above permit limits into the Kiser Ditch tributary which flows to Lower Muddy Fork Mohican River. In May 2022, EPA issued an administrative order requiring the company to submit a plan to comply with and prevent future exceedances of the effluent limits. The company completed all actions and returned to compliance in September 2022.

