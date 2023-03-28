EPA reaches settlement with Color World Painting for alleged violations of federal lead paint renovation rules in Columbus, Ohio area

March 28, 2023

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $126,000 settlement with Color World Housepainting Inc. (operating as Color World Painting Columbus), in Powell, Ohio, to resolve alleged lead paint renovation violations as part of federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations.

“Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children across the country and is a priority for EPA,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “We applaud the resident that brought this case to our attention to help keep their community safe.”

After receiving a complaint from a resident, EPA began an investigation into the company’s renovations around the Columbus-area and in Powell, Ohio. In 2020, Color World Painting Columbus renovated at least 28 different single-family houses built before 1978. EPA alleges that the company failed to:



Retain all records necessary to demonstrate compliance with the RRP rule, includ i ng proper safety training for staff and proper disposal of hazardous materials.

Certify compliance with EPA as required.

Obtain written acknowledgement from property owners of their receipt of the “Renovate Right” pamphlet.

Color World Painting Columbus agreed to pay a civil penalty of $126,000 and has certified compliance with the renovation, repair and painting regulations.

RRP regulations are designed to prevent children's exposure to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards resulting from renovation, repair, and painting projects in pre-1978 residences, schools and other buildings where children are present. Lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement in children. While lead is dangerous to all children, not all children are equally exposed to lead, nor do they suffer the same consequences of exposure. The harmful impacts of lead disproportionately impact environmentally overburdened, low-income families and their communities.

