EPA Reaches Settlement with Coltene/Whaledent, Inc. in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Regarding Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act

June 9, 2022

Contact Information 312-353-5069 Joshua Singer ( singer.joshua@epa.gov

Chicago, Ill. (June 9, 2022) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Coltene/Whaledent, Inc. in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for allegedly selling unregistered pesticide products in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The settlement includes a $654,064 civil penalty.

Coltene/Whaledent, Inc. allegedly distributed or sold two unregistered pesticides, Ultronics 10 Minute Instrument Disinfectant and Biosonic Germicidal Ultrasonic Cleaner Concentrate, used for disinfecting dental equipment. The company allegedly continued to produce and sell the two pesticide products after the products were no longer registered with EPA. Under the terms of the consent agreement and final order with EPA, Coltene/Whaledent, Inc. has addressed the alleged FIFRA violations and will pay a civil penalty of $654,064 to the federal government.

Coltene/Whaledent has stopped producing and selling the two pesticide products, which must be registered with EPA in order to protect human health and the environment. Under FIFRA, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses, among other things on surfaces, are considered pesticides and must go through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale in commerce. Public health claims can only be made for products that have been registered with EPA.

