EPA Reaches Settlement with Hydrite Chemical Co. of Wisconsin regarding Air Pollution

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

Cottage Grove, Wis. (October 15, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Hydrite Chemical Co. of Wisconsin that will include a leak detection and repair audit and a $480,500 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act (CAA).

“EPA takes seriously every company’s obligation to comply with its air permits to protect our communities,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Today’s enforcement action against Hydrite Chemical Co. reflects this administration’s continued commitment to ensure compliance with federal environmental laws, and to safeguard our clean air.”

Hydrite Chemical Co. owns and operates a chemical blending and manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, that manages and processes spent solvent provided by other companies. After inspecting the facility, EPA alleged that Hydrite Chemical Co. exceeded permit limits by failing to properly monitor fugitive emissions of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). Under the proposed Consent Decree, Hydrite Chemical Co. must conduct a leak detection and repair (LDAR) audit and implement training procedures and any corrective actions. Following the LDAR audit, the facility must monitor and accurately calculate its air emissions, and establish and comply with HAP limits. The company must also pay a civil penalty of $480,500.

The proposed settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval. To view the consent decree or to submit a comment, visit the Department of Justice website at: www.justice.gov/enrd/Consent_Decrees.html

For more information about EPA’s enforcement program: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/basic-information-enforcement

For more information about CAA: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview