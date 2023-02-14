EPA Reaches Settlement with Indiana Company to Halt Sales of Illegal Vehicle Emission Defeat Devices

February 14, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (Feb. 14, 2023) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Fleece Performance LLC of Pittsboro, Indiana to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations from the sale of “defeat devices” designed to bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems.

"Selling and installing defeat devices on vehicles and engines will not be tolerated," said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. "Emission control systems on vehicles protect public health by reducing pollution, which is why EPA is committed to ensuring that companies comply with the Clean Air Act."

Fleece Performance has agreed to destroy its inventory of defeat device components and remove all defeat devices from any vehicles and engines owned or operated by the company, and has certified that it stopped selling or installing devices that disable vehicle emission controls. The company will pay a $190,548 penalty and post a public announcement about the settlement on its website and social media accounts.

As a result of EPA's efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, cars and trucks manufactured today emit far less pollution than older vehicles. To meet EPA's emission standards, engine manufacturers have carefully calibrated their engines and installed sophisticated emissions control systems.

EPA testing shows that defeat devices can substantially increase vehicle pollution which contributes to a variety of health problems. These include premature death in people with heart or lung disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, and decreased lung function. Since excess emissions can disproportionately affect residents living in communities near highways and freight facilities, EPA regards halting the manufacture, sale, offering for sale, and installation of defeat devices as key issues in working toward environmental justice.

More information on this enforcement action, part of EPA's National Compliance Initiative for Stopping Aftermarket Defeat Devices for Vehicles and Engines.