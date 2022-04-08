EPA Reaches Settlement with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. in Indianapolis Resolving Alleged violations of EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule

Chicago (April 8, 2022)--Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc., of Indianapolis, Indiana, to resolve alleged violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule that were depicted on the television program “Good Bones.”

“Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children across the country and is a priority for EPA,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “With so many people watching TV shows like these for tips on remodeling their own homes, it’s extremely important for these shows to demonstrate lead-safe work practices.”

EPA alleged that beginning in 2017, Two Chicks and a Hammer performed or directed workers to perform renovations in three Indianapolis residential properties constructed prior to 1978 without complying with applicable RRP Rule requirements. Since being contacted by EPA, the company has obtained RRP firm certification, certified it is complying with the RRP Rule and agreed to comply with the RRP Rule in all future renovation activities.

Under the settlement, Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. will pay a civil penalty of $40,000 and produce a video about renovations involving lead-based paint, primarily featuring Mina Starsiak Hawk. The company will also post another video on social media about protecting children from lead exposure.

EPA has designated the reduction of childhood lead exposures as a high priority. The action announced today support the agency’s continuing commitment to implement the Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures and Associated Health Impacts.

EPA has settled several other RRP enforcement cases with programs that air on HGTV / Discovery, the same network that airs Good Bones, including Magnolia Homes, Texas Flip N Move, and Rehab Addict and Bargain Mansions.

Lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement in children. While lead is dangerous to all children, not all children are equally exposed to lead, nor do they suffer the same consequences of exposure. The harmful impacts of lead disproportionately impact environmentally overburdened, low-income families and their communities.

