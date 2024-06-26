EPA Reclassifies Three Ozone Nonattainment Areas from Moderate to Serious

Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Galveston-Brazoria & San Antonio will be reclassified

June 26, 2024

DALLAS, TEXAS (June 26, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced approval of Governor Greg Abbott’s request to reclassify the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Galveston-Brazoria and San Antonio, Texas, metro areas from moderate to serious nonattainment of the current ozone standard. These metro areas will have to implement more stringent emission control strategies and attain the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone.

“More action is needed to bring millions of Texas the improved air quality they deserve,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Reclassifying these major metro areas gives the state of Texas more time to plan for attaining the ozone standard, while still holding the state accountable for meeting Clean Air Act requirements.”

Under the moderate nonattainment classification, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston-Galveston-Brazoria had until August 3, 2024, and San Antonio had until September 24, 2024, to attain the ozone standard. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality missed the January 1, 2023, deadline to revise the state plan to attain the ozone standard, which triggered a Clean Air Act requirement to impose highway sanctions, emissions offsets and other measures starting in 2025.

The new deadlines for attaining the standard are August 3, 2027, for Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston-Galveston-Brazoria, and September 24, 2027, for San Antonio. TCEQ must revise the state clean-air plan, with approval from EPA, to include more stringent measures for emissions control and contingency planning. The state must also still fulfill planning and control requirements for moderate nonattainment areas.

EPA proposed to approve Governor Abbott’s request in January and held a 30-day public comment period.

Ground-level ozone contributes to increased asthma attacks and many other respiratory health issues, especially for children, older adults, and those with breathing problems. For more information about ozone, including health effects, see https://www.epa.gov/ground-level-ozone-pollution.



