EPA to Recognize Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field as 2019 Superfund Redevelopment Grant Recipient in Jacksonville, Florida

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 26, 2019) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker, along with state and local officials, will recognize the Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Superfund site as the recipient of the EPA Superfund Redevelopment Initiative Grant on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Jacksonville.

This recognition highlights the redevelopment impact on the local economy once EPA has completed land-based cleanup.

Who: EPA

Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP)

City of Jacksonville

What: EPA Superfund Redevelopment Initiative Recognition of Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Superfund Site

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

1:00 p.m.

Where: US Coast Guard HITRON

6213 Aviation Avenue BLDG 1846

Jacksonville, Fla. 32218



