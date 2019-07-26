News Releases from Region 04
EPA to Recognize Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field as 2019 Superfund Redevelopment Grant Recipient in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 26, 2019) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary Walker, along with state and local officials, will recognize the Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Superfund site as the recipient of the EPA Superfund Redevelopment Initiative Grant on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Jacksonville.
This recognition highlights the redevelopment impact on the local economy once EPA has completed land-based cleanup.
Who: EPA
Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP)
City of Jacksonville
What: EPA Superfund Redevelopment Initiative Recognition of Former Naval Air Station Cecil Field Superfund Site
When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Where: US Coast Guard HITRON
6213 Aviation Avenue BLDG 1846
Jacksonville, Fla. 32218
Credentialed media please direct questions to region4press@epa.gov.
