EPA Recognizes Brockton, Mass. Industrial Wastewater Pretreatment Program for Excellence

February 22, 2022

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded a 2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Award to the City of Brockton's wastewater treatment facility's Industrial Pretreatment Program for its commitment to improving water quality.

EPA New England's Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes and honors the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

The City of Brockton's Industrial Pretreatment Program for wastewater, led by Pretreatment Coordinator Sherry Caldiera, was recognized for their excellent work over the years implementing the City's industrial pretreatment program at the wastewater facility. This was one of only two programs in New England to receive this award.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "EPA is proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

