EPA Recognizes Danville, Kentucky for Excellence and Innovation in Clean Water and Drinking Water Infrastructure

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

DANVILLE, Ky. (November 19, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized 30 clean water and 25 drinking water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) programs. These exemplary projects showcase water quality improvements and public health protections that can be achieved when the federal government, states, municipalities and local utilities work together.

“The State Revolving Fund programs play a critical role in helping communities modernize aging infrastructure, create jobs, and protect public health and the environment,” said David Ross, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Water. “These projects are making vital water quality improvements in communities across the country.”

The State Revolving Funds (SRF) are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country. This year’s honored projects include large wastewater infrastructure upgrades, community driven green infrastructure development and the construction of new water treatment plants. Several projects also include lead service line replacement, furthering EPA’s goals to protect human health under the Federal Lead Action Plan. All of these projects highlight outstanding achievements in water quality improvement that benefit Americans from coast to coast.

EPA’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Each participating program nominated an innovative project that improved water quality, provided public health or economic benefits; and/or encouraged sustainability in the marketplace. Thirty projects by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities were recognized by the 2019 PISCES program, including the following exceptional projects:

PISCES Exceptional Projects

Arizona: Town of Marana - Adonis Sewer Connection

Town of Marana - Adonis Sewer Connection

Boise Public School District - Lead Remediation

Indianapolis Airport Authority - Stormwater and Deicing Project

Westwood Hills - Storm Sewer Restoration and Repair

Town of Newmarket - Wastewater Facility Upgrades

Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority - Green Infrastructure

The Town of Peralta - Regional Sanitary Sewer Project

Raleigh Public Utilities Department - Bioenergy Recovery

Lyme Emporium Highlands II LLC - Sterling Run Conservation and Restoration

City of Florence adopts the Town of Timmonsville's Wastewater System

City of Dell Rapids - New Wastewater Treatment Facility

Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission - Living Shorelines Resiliency Loan Program

To see the full list of 2019 PISCES recognized projects visit the EPA website: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/pisces.

EPA’s inaugural AQUARIUS program recognition celebrates innovation, sustainability, and public health protection demonstrated by DWSRF programs and assistance recipients. Each participating state program nominated one project for this first-ever recognition. Nominated projects all had to complete construction within the last two years, and be compliant with the Safe Drinking Water Act, along with providing financial integrity and public health benefits. Twenty-five projects by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2019 AQUARIUS program, including the following exceptional projects:

AQUARIUS Exceptional Projects

California: Valley Center Municipal Water District - Cool Valley Reservoir Cover/Liner Replacement

Valley Center Municipal Water District - Cool Valley Reservoir Cover/Liner Replacement

Woodland Summit Community Water Association - Water System Improvements

Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 27 - New Regional PWS System in Brown County

Danville - Water Treatment Plant and Raw Water Improvements

St. Bernard Parish Waterworks - Waterline Replacement Project (Loan 1)

Allegany County - Prince Albert and Sunnyside Water Extension

Long Beach Township - Pump Station Reconstruction

Rapid City - East Rapid City Water Expansion

Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District - Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District and Eastside Liberty Lake Consolidation

To see the full list of recognized projects and learn more about the AQUARIUS Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf/announcing-2019-aquarius-recognition-program.