EPA Recognizes Excellence and Innovation in Clean Water and Drinking Water Infrastructure Projects

April 3, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, April 3, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognized 32 clean water and drinking water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation. These projects were funded in part by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs. EPA’s AQUARIUS and PISCES national recognition programs highlight exemplary water infrastructure projects. They showcase improvements in water quality and public health protection as a result of strong partnership at the federal, state, and local level. With funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, more projects like these will be possible in the future.

“Communities across the country are tackling water infrastructure challenges ranging from removing lead pipes to improving infrastructure resilience to climate change to addressing emerging contaminants. I am thrilled to recognize innovative infrastructure projects that are delivering cleaner, safer water for communities while providing insights that can be replicated across the country,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “I look forward to seeing more projects break ground as we continue to invest $50 billion through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates Drinking Water State Revolving Fund projects that are innovative, sustainable, and protect public health. Twelve projects by state or local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2023 AQUARIUS program, including the following exceptional projects:

Excellence in Innovative Financing: City of Harrington, Delaware – Water Main System Improvements.

Excellence in System Partnerships: Duck Lake Water Association, Washington – Johnson Creek-Duck Lake Consolidation Project.

Excellence in Community Engagement: White Mountain Apache Housing Authority, Arizona – Apache Pine Housing Project.

Excellence in Public Health Protection: Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority, New Mexico – South Valley Drinking Water Project, Phases 7B, 7C, and 7D.

Excellence in Climate Change Mitigation and Resiliency: City of Homer, Alaska – Seawall Armor Rock Project.

Excellence in Creative Solutions: City of Benton Harbor, Michigan – City-Wide Lead Service Line Replacements.

EPA’s PISCES program celebrates innovative CWSRF programs implemented by assistance recipients. Twenty projects by state or local governments, public utilities, and private entities were recognized by the 2023 PISCES program, including the following exceptional projects:

Excellence in Innovative Financing: Athens County, Ohio — Athens County Commissioners US 50 Sanitary Sewer Improvements Phase six and seven.

Excellence in System Partnerships: Town of Carlisle, South Carolina — Carlisle/Union Regional Sewer Extension.

Excellence in Community Engagement: City of Newark, Delaware — Rodney Dormitory Site Storm Water Management Park.

Excellence in Environmental and Public Health Protection: City of Ripley Sanitary Board, West Virginia — Ripley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Excellence in Creative Solutions: Spokane Conservation District, Washington — Farmed Smart Certification & Direct Seed Loan Implementation Program.

See the full list of recognized projects and learn more about the AQUARIUS and PISCES Programs.

Background

The SRFs are an EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs have provided more than $229 billion in financial assistance to over 48,000 water quality infrastructure projects and over 19,000 drinking water projects across the country.

With the passing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021, over $43 billion in funding will be provided to the SRFs over 5 years for communities’ water infrastructure improvement projects. This historic funding will help address the most pressing water challenges of today, especially in disadvantaged communities, and make more water infrastructure projects possible.