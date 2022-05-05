EPA Recognizes Four Missouri Organizations as ENERGY STAR Award Winners

May 5, 2022

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 5, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. In the state of Missouri, EPA recognizes City of Columbia Water and Light and Emerson Sensi (St. Louis) in the Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence category. EPA also recognizes the Parkway School District (Chesterfield) and True Manufacturing (O’Fallon) in the Partner of the Year category.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

This is the third Sustained Excellence award for City of Columbia Water and Light, whose key 2021 accomplishments include:

Providing a Home Energy Score® to all homes participating in energy efficiency programs.

Offering free energy assessments to homeowners receiving solar installations, allowing contractors an opportunity to share the energy benefits of Home Performance with ENERGY STAR.

Delivering 400 energy and water efficiency kits to qualifying, low-to-moderate income customers who had previously received assistance with utility bills. The kits included kitchen and bathroom aerators, low-flow showerheads, window insulation, and caulk.

This is the first Sustained Excellence award for Emerson Sensi, whose key 2021 accomplishments include:

Training half of its distributor and retailer locations, for a total of 10,000 people, on the meaning and value of ENERGY STAR certification.

Promoting ENERGY STAR to over 12 million HGTV viewers by participating in a virtual media tour.

Improving scheduling and integration with Alexa energy dashboard to give users more insight into and control over their energy use.

Working with its local utility to run an ENERGY STAR Day promotion event for employees, distributing nearly 1,000 home energy efficiency kits and encouraging employees to take the ENERGY STAR Pledge.

Facilitating demand response programs, with over 75,000 ENERGY STAR-certified Sensi smart thermostats now participating, representing 100 MW of controllable load.

This is the first Partner of the Year award for the Parkway School District, whose key 2021 accomplishments include:

Saving nearly $10 million in energy costs while reducing energy use by 25% since 2015.

Achieving ENERGY STAR certification at 16 schools.

Preparing comprehensive school board policies on sustainability and energy that include designing new construction and renovation projects to be ENERGY STAR-certified; purchasing ENERGY STAR-certified equipment; and comprehensively benchmarking energy, water and waste of existing schools in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®.

Converting all interior lighting at two buildings to LEDs and retrofitting sections of nine other schools with LED lighting.

Promoting the ENERGY STAR Home Energy Yardstick and energy conservation best practices to students, staff, and the community through the district-wide Sustainable Schools Challenge.

This is the first Partner of the Year award for True Manufacturing, whose key 2021 accomplishments include:

Increasing visibility and consumer awareness of the ENERGY STAR label through various online training opportunities and trade shows, as well as a new, user-friendly dedicated webpage highlighting over 200 ENERGY STAR-certified models.

Providing constructive feedback throughout the ENERGY STAR commercial refrigerator and freezer Version 5.0 specification revision process, as well as crucial input for the development of ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award criteria for adaptive commercial refrigeration equipment.

Working with standard-setting bodies within the United States and abroad to update energy consumption test methods for commercial refrigeration systems and to update safety standards in order to allow the use of larger charge sizes of low GWP refrigerants.

Maintaining a large selection of ENERGY STAR-certified models containing low GWP refrigerants.

Nationally, EPA has recognized 210 organizations as 2022 ENERGY STAR Award winners. These organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. Over 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Read more about the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners' achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40% of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid over $500 billion in energy costs and achieve over 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found online at Impacts, and state-level information can be found at State Facts.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7