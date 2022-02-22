EPA Recognizes Maine Wastewater Treatment Facility and Individual for Excellence

February 22, 2022

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded two 2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to a Maine wastewater facility and individual to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.

EPA New England's Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes and honors the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "EPA is proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (MEDEP) was instrumental in the nominations that led to these recognitions.

2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Louise Grant, Paris Utility District, Paris, ME – Ms. Grant, of the Paris Utility District Water Treatment Facility, was recognized for her outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Ms. Grant, who retired at the end of 2021, worked for the Paris Utility District for many years as Laboratorian as well as treatment plant operator managing process control. She also performed drinking water testing for the utility district, and she was applauded for her efforts to implement effective management of the facility following extensive plant upgrades made in 2011-12. Ms. Grant was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award.

2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

Stonington Sanitary District, Stonington, ME – The Stonington Sanitary District, led by Sanitary District Operator D. Gay Atkinson II and Tom Brophy, was recognized for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility has shown a high degree of excellence in their work for many years, and is credited with being an exceptional public service for their community. This facility was one of only two facilities across New England to receive this award.

