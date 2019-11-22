News Releases from Region 03

EPA Recognizes Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission of Saluda, Va. for Excellence in Clean Water Infrastructure

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (November 22, 2019) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is recognizing the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission (MPPDC) in Saluda, Virginia for excellence and innovation for creating a living shoreline.

Rather than constructing structures like a concrete seawall for protection, a living shoreline is made of natural materials such as plants, sand or shells that will provide wildlife habitat as well as protection to communities near the waterfront.

The MPPDC project is one of 30 clean water infrastructure projects nationwide recognized with a PISCES Award for performance and innovation within EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). These projects showcase water quality improvements and public health protections that can be achieved when the federal government, states, municipalities and local utilities work together. PISCES is an acronym for Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success.

“This Shoreline Resiliency Program demonstrates the level of commitment of homeowners, small businesses and other organizations in Virginia’s Middle Peninsula to protecting and improving the Commonwealth’s water resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Protecting the nation’s shorelines will enable future generations to enjoy them and benefit from their economic and recreational value.”

The MPPDC Shoreline Resiliency Program provides homeowners a long-term source of low-interest financing to establish living shorelines that protect or improve water quality and prevent the pollution of state waters. Living shorelines not only preserve and provide habitat for coastal plants and animals, but also provide aesthetic benefits to landowners and the public.

The State Revolving Funds (SRF) are EPA-state partnerships that provide communities with a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality and drinking water infrastructure projects. EPA’s SRFs provided more than $170 billion in financial assistance to over 39,900 water quality infrastructure projects and 14,500 drinking water projects across the country. This year’s honored projects include large wastewater infrastructure upgrades, community driven green infrastructure development, the construction of new water treatment plants and lead service line replacement. All of these projects highlight outstanding achievements in water quality improvement and public health protection that benefit Americans from coast to coast.

EPA’s Performance and Innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success (PISCES) program celebrates innovation demonstrated by CWSRF programs and assistance recipients.

To see the full list of 2019 PISCES recognized projects visit the EPA website: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf/pisces.