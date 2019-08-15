News Releases from Region 03

EPA recognizes Mifflintown, Pennsylvania farmer for Environmental Stewardship at PA Ag Progress Days

PHILADELPHIA (August 15, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today joined the American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) in presenting an Environmental Stewardship Award to farmer Dave Graybill, who operates Red Sunset Farms in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania.

“EPA is excited to recognize Dave Graybill for his exceptional work in implementing conservation practices that benefit the environment,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “His leadership role engages other farmers in helping to protect local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.”

Each year, the ADANE recognizes farmers in the northeast region of the country for their exceptional role in environmental stewardship. This is the first year that the EPA has joined ADANE in recognizing the award winner at PA Ag Progress Days – an annual three-day event that is the largest outdoor agriculture exposition in the country.

Graybill, who serves on the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Agriculture Workgroup, often provides practical advice on how to engage farmers in Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. He helps implement conservation practices that improve the environment, and leads farm tours to educate the public, legislators, and regulators on farming and the environment.

For more information on EPA’s partnership with the agriculture community, visit: https://www.epa.gov/agriculture .