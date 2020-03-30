News Releases from Region 01

EPA Recognizes New England Organizations for Energy Efficiency Accomplishments

BOSTON – Eleven New England companies and organizations have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment as ENERGY STAR partners. The New England winners included six enterprises in Massachusetts, two in New Hampshire, two in Connecticut and one in Vermont.

These enterprises have earned ENERGY STAR Awards for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. They are among the 192 ENERGY STAR Award Winners nationwide honored this year by EPA.

"I'm proud of all our 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners from New England states," said EPA New England Deputy Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "These businesses and organizations are demonstrating that energy efficiency makes good business sense while also being environmentally-beneficial."

The ENERGY STAR Award Winners from New England are:

Massachusetts

Beacon Capital Partners of Boston, commercial building owners, which was recognized for achieving the ENERGY STAR certification for 27 buildings in 2019, and for its innovative approaches to motivate staff and tenants to continue to drive energy reductions across its portfolio.

Boston Properties of Boston, a self administered and self managed real estate investment trust, which was recognized for its strong commitment to incorporating ENERGY STAR into its energy management program, dedication to consistently setting ambitious energy reduction targets, and achieving ENERGY STAR certification for 52 properties in 2019.

National Grid RI of Waltham, an electricity and gas distribution company, which was recognized for doing more than 8,590 home assessments, resulting in weatherizing 40 percent of homes through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR platform and for installing ENERGY STAR certified LEDs at an average of 15.5 per household.

The RMR Group LLC of Newton, an alternative asset management company, which was recognized for helping to benchmark more than 260 senior living facilities and creating a competition using ENERGY STAR resources aimed at engaging tenants to improve energy performance.

Raytheon of Waltham, a defense, civil government, and cybersecurity technology company, which was recognized for continuing to increase the energy management capabilities of its workforce and for promoting the benefits of energy management and ENERGY STAR to businesses in New England and beyond.

Office Properties Income Trust of Newton, a real estate investment firm, which was recognized for its ongoing dedication to its energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR in unique ways throughout its organization and reducing its average weather-normalized source energy use intensity by over 8 percent in 2019.

New Hampshire

Chinburg Properties of Newmarket, a regional homebuilder, which was recognized for building more than 75 ENERGY STAR certified homes and increasing consumer brand awareness through its marketing, educational materials, and training of sales staff.

NH Gas and Electric Utilities of Manchester, a utility consortium made up of Eversource, Liberty Utilities, New Hampshire Electric Co-op and Unitil, which was recognized for consistently promoting the ENERGY STAR Certified Homes program to builders, trade organizations and consumers, while growing the program's market share to nearly 23 percent statewide.

Connecticut

Energize Connecticut in partnership with Eversource Energy and AVANGRID of Orange, Conn., an initiative that provides utility services, which was recognized for evolving its energy efficiency programs to increase consumer awareness and drive sales of ENERGY STAR equipment.

XeroxCorp of Norwalk, Conn., a work solutions company specializing in print technology, imaging and data analytics, which was recognized for exemplary promotion of ENERGY STAR certified products through extensive training and marketing efforts reaching more than 90,760 employees and customers.

Vermont

Efficiency Vermont of Burlington, a program that promotes and facilitates energy efficiency across Vermont, which was recognized for adjusting its Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program to address a majority of the population by changing from a savings model to an income-based approach and including a Home Energy Loan program.

More information about each of the award winners' achievements: (https://cmadmin.energystar.gov/about/awards/2020_energy_star_award_winners)

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.