EPA Recognizes Newport, R.I. Wastewater Facility for Excellence

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) (617) 918-1019

BOSTON – The wastewater treatment facility in Newport, R.I., was recognized recently by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its commitment to improving water quality.

The Newport Wastewater Treatment Facility was recently selected by EPA for a 2019 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award. The Newport facility, led by Thomas Ciolfi, Project Manager, was recognized by EPA's New England Office for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of four facilities in New England acknowledged for exemplary performance during 2019.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, as well as the municipalities and the state environmental agencies that support them, play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management was instrumental in the plant's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA's New England office formally acknowledged the Newport facility for its work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference in Boston last month.