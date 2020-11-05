News Releases from Region 07

EPA Recognizes Nine Truck Carriers in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for Environmental Performance and Energy Efficiency

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 5, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring nine truck carriers in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska as freight industry leaders for environmental performance and energy efficiency. EPA recognized 75 companies across the nation with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards.

This year’s awards were announced at a virtual award ceremony hosted by EPA for awardees representing the top performing SmartWay Partners that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy.

Today’s awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector continue to lead through challenging times, exhibiting superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking their emissions footprints, and contributing to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“With this year’s SmartWay Awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

“The SmartWay Truck Carrier Award winners here in the Midwest once again demonstrated a commitment to the community by cutting emissions and finding energy-efficient ways to work,” said Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Because global freight transport emissions are projected to surpass those from passenger vehicles by 2050, these kinds of voluntary actions by the industry are important for protecting the health of our communities. I encourage other freight companies to look at the SmartWay program.”

This year’s awardee list is a diverse group of large and small companies from across North America that met or surpassed a high bar for recognition, with many first-time awardees, many that have received the award at least five times, and three awardees in multiple categories.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

The 2020 SmartWay Truck Carrier Freight Partner Excellence Award recipients in Region 7 are:

Freight Company Location CRST Dedicated Services Inc. Cedar Rapids, Iowa CRST Expedited Inc. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Heartland Express Inc. of Iowa North Liberty, Iowa Bold Transportation Inc. Kansas City, Missouri Bulk Transport Company East Inc. Fenton, Missouri Prime Inc. Springfield, Missouri Wilson Logistics Inc. Springfield, Missouri Woody Bogler Trucking Company Gerald, Missouri Werner Enterprises Omaha, Nebraska

Background

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Learn more about the SmartWay Excellence Awardees. Learn more about the SmartWay program.

