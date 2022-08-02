EPA Recognizes Punahou School Student Team with President’s Environmental Youth Award

August 4, 2022

Contact Information 415-947-4256 Stephanie Steinbrecher ( steinbrecher.stephanie@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO (August 4, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Pacific Southwest Region recognized Kaelah Kimura, Joey Misailidis, and Katie Rudolf of Punahou School on Oahu, Hawaii as 2022 recipients of the Grade 6-12 President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) for their work on Operation Leadership Hawaii. They are one of ten student teams across the U.S. to receive a PEYA award in 2022.

“This year’s award winners demonstrate how environmental education on local issues fosters climate action and environmental stewardship across entire communities,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Congratulations to Kaelah, Joey, and Katie for their leadership in raising awareness of local issues and how those also relate to global issues. Their efforts to lift up environmental leadership and protection are a model for youth everywhere.”

“Recognizing the dire need for free and impactful environmental education in Hawaii, we built the program from the ground up; this included identifying our target audience, researching environmental issues in Hawaii, working with educational and environmental experts and, eventually, establishing a foundation for Operation Leadership’s program,” said Kaelah Kimura, Joey Misailidis, and Katie Rudolf, who received the President’s Environmental Youth Award Grade 6-12 for Operation Leadership Hawaii. “Educating Hawaii youth about environmental issues through our curriculum has helped to inspire future leaders and make a direct impact on our communities through the program.”

The Operation Leadership Hawaii team created a youth-run initiative to provide accessible, cost-free environmental leadership programming for Oahu 4th through 6th graders, particularly those from under-resourced communities. Last year, the team educated over 140 Hawaii youth by engaging volunteers and developing environmental curriculum, particularly about climate change.

PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 youth that promote awareness of natural resources and encourage positive community involvement. Each year, PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection. View the full list of PEYA winners.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.