EPA Recognizes Rhode Island Wastewater Treatment Entities for Excellence

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded two 2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to a Rhode Island wastewater facility and an individual to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "I am proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Dylan Chase of Block Island

Mr. Chase, who is the Superintendent of the New Shoreham Water Pollution Control Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. Chase was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) was instrumental in Chase's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

South Kingstown Wastewater Treatment Facility

The South Kingstown Wastewater Treatment Facility, led by Superintendent Kathy Perez, was recognized for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only three facilities across New England to receive this award. RIDEM was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.