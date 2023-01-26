EPA Recognizes Rhode Island Wastewater Treatment Entities for Excellence

January 26, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON (Jan. 26, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded three 2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to Rhode Island wastewater facilities and individuals to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

"Every time we flush or wash ourselves, our kids, clothes, cars, dishes and dogs, we create wastewater," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "All facilities that capture our wastewater and ensure it is safely treated for reuse and release are to be applauded, and I am proud to acknowledge and thank these entities and individuals for outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years."

2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

Edward Davies of Quonset Point

Mr. Davies, who is the Superintendent of the Quonset Development Corporation Wastewater Treatment Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. Davies was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) was instrumental in Davies' nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

East Greenwich Wastewater Treatment Facility

The East Greenwich Wastewater Treatment Facility, led by Superintendent Shawn T. O'Neill, was recognized for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only two facilities across New England to receive this award. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RI DEM) was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.

Adam Federau of Westerly

Mr. Federau, who is the Project Manager of the Westerly Wastewater Treatment Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work at the treatment plant. Mr. Federau was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RI DEM) was instrumental in Federau's nomination.

