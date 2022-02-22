EPA Recognizes South Windsor, Conn. Wastewater Treatment Operator for Excellence

February 22, 2022

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded a 2021 Regional Wastewater Treatment Award to the Town of South Windsor's wastewater treatment plant operator for his commitment to improving water quality.

EPA New England's Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes and honors the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

Jeff LeMay, of the South Windsor Water Pollution Control Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. LeMay has challenged himself and his staff to attain high levels of professional training and to operate their plant effectively to protect the community's water resources. Mr. LeMay was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was instrumental in nominating Mr. LeMay for this recognition.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "EPA is proud to acknowledge these entities and individuals for their outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and give them the credit they deserve."

