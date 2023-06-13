EPA recognizes two North Carolina winners of the ‘Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students’

June 13, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (June 13, 2023) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Kelvin Zhang and Fatou Mbaye from North Carolina as winners of the “Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students.” The winning stories include essays, infographics, videos and a mock newspaper article and highlight how pollution prevention (P2) practices that were implemented at businesses benefitted communities, the environment and the businesses themselves. More than 50 high school and college students from across the nation submitted stories for consideration.

“It is exciting to celebrate these students that will help shape our future. With their stories, we are increasing awareness of the benefits and practice of pollution prevention,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator Jennie Romer. “I congratulate these talented students for their creativity in highlighting innovative pollution prevention solutions that can help protect human health and the environment.”

“I believe this EPA challenge identifies a pool of future environmental talent who will promote innovation in pollution prevention at industrial and federal facilities, said Acting Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “I congratulate our regional winners for telling such compelling stories about how those practices or techniques benefit the business and positively impact communities and the environment.”

Zhang, a student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, won second place for creating a one-pager that explains P2 activities at the Pressure Chemical Co., in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Using a poster-style format, Zhang explains how the manufacturer improved maintenance scheduling and optimized reaction conditions to reduce releases of methanol, toluene, and n-Hexane. Efficiencies also resulted in increased recycling and improved the company’s relationship with surrounding community.

Mbaye, a student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, won third place for creating a one-pager that focuses on Vibram Corp., a footwear manufacturer in North Brookfield, Massachusetts. The document describes how Vibram Corp manages zinc used in the production of rubber soles and implemented P2 practices including replacing equipment to increase production efficiency and reduce releases of zinc to the environment.

To increase awareness and showcase P2 activities, the Challenge invited high school and college students to use EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) P2 Search Tool to identify an industrial facility or set of facilities in the U.S. that have reported implementing P2 practices that reduced, eliminated or prevented pollution at its source. The students then were challenged to tell a compelling story about how those P2 practices resulted in positive benefits for the business and the surrounding community and environment. By sharing these stories of real life examples on YouTube and EPA’s website, students as well as the public, can learn about pollution prevention activities in their community. These stories also provide businesses insight into how others are continually improving their business practices to help protect our environment.

The other 2023 winners of the Pollution Prevention Works: A Storytelling Challenge for Students are:

First Place ($5,000)

Shreya Daggolu, Stuyvesant High School, New York, created a video that focuses on the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, New York. The video details efforts to reduce toxic chemical emissions at the facility and improve the health of the 1.2 million people who live within three miles of the plant - including many low-income and minority residents.

Annaliese Persaud, Francisco Suriel, Jasmin Tiong-Smith, Samaya Lindo-Smellie, and Jordyn Faria, Baldwin School, New York, created a mock newscast that highlights P2 practices implemented at the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City, New York. In the video, a mock news reporter interviews students playing a host of characters including local residents and a scientist about how the P2 improvements positively impacted the public and environmental health in nearby neighborhoods.

Noah Arbuckle, Lincoln Academy, Maine, created a video that features the semiconductor manufacturing company GlobalFoundries and the P2 activities implemented at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont. The video describes activities to reduce releases of chemicals on the TRI list including ethylene glycol, fluorine, hydrochloric acid and ammonia, resulting in reduced impacts on the environment, especially on local waterways.

Athitiya Singhapan, Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions, Texas, created a video that illustrates P2 practices implemented at the Danone Milk Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The video explains how Danone reduced its nitric acid releases, benefiting local communities.

Second Place ($2,500)

Angela Zhan, Logan High School, Utah

Tahmina Emu, Fairfield University, Connecticut

Third Place ($1,500)

Nirja Trivedi, Westview High School, California

Calla Shosh, Natrona County High School, Wyoming

Aditi Adapala, Lynbrook High School, California

Joseph Bartash, Samueli Academy, California

Miranda Moreno, Jesus Moreno, Stefany Duran Rios, Vanessa Martinez, and Carolina Naranjo, Garey High School, California

Arin Harkawat, Watchung Hills Regional High School, New Jersey

Charlotte Walton, Lloyd C. Bird High School, Virginia

Arun Sood, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

Diane Frola, Christopher Newport University, Virginia

