EPA Region 4 and the Army to Hold Event on Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS
ATLANTA (Jan. 27, 2020) — Tomorrow, January 28, 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 and the Department of the Army will hold an event with the Georgia Department of Agriculture in Atlanta concerning the Navigable Waters Protection Rule – A New Definition of WOTUS.
WHO: U.S. EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker
Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black
Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division Commander, Major General Diana Holland
Ben Stout, Senior Field Coordinator for Congressman Hice
WHAT: Press Briefing
WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 2020
9:00 AM ET
WHERE: Georgia Dept of Agriculture
Room 201
19 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Atlanta, GA 30334
RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.