EPA Region 4 Announces March 21st Virtual Listening Session on PFAS Strategic Roadmap

February 28, 2023

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (February 28, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing an upcoming virtual listening session on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap for Region 4 communities on March 21, 2023 and inviting members of the public to attend and speak. EPA Region 4 includes the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and 6 Tribal Nations.

EPA Region 4’s virtual community engagement session will be held via Zoom on March 21, 2023, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm [EST].

This engagement session will provide information about EPA’s ongoing work under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap and what it means for communities in Region 4. The session will provide opportunities for communities to share feedback directly with EPA representatives about the actions described in the Roadmap. Residents interested in participating can register online at: https://pfascommunityengagement.org/register/

Background

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s. There are thousands of different PFAS, some of which have been more widely used and studied than others. One common characteristic of concern of PFAS is that many break down very slowly and can build up in people, animals, and the environment over time. PFAS can be present in water, soil, air, and food as well as in materials found in homes or workplaces.

In October 2021, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap—laying out a whole-of-agency approach to addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The Roadmap sets timelines by which EPA plans to take specific actions and commits to bolder new policies to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable. The actions described in the PFAS Roadmap each represent important and meaningful steps to safeguard communities from PFAS contamination. Cumulatively, these actions will build upon one another and lead to more enduring and protective solutions.

In November 2022, EPA released “A Year of Progress Under EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap,” which underscores key actions taken by the agency during the first year of implementing the PFAS Roadmap. EPA continues to implement a whole-of-agency approach, advancing science, and following the law to safeguard public health, protect the environment, and hold polluters accountable. Concurrently with this one-year progress report, EPA announced that it will hold virtual community engagement events in each EPA Region in 2023, which EPA Region 4 is announcing today.

These engagements align with recommendations from the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council and EPA’s Roadmap commitment to engage directly with stakeholders. Recognizing the unique and pervasive impacts of PFAS on Tribal communities, EPA is also planning to hold a session specifically designed to hear from our Tribal partners.

Read more about EPA’s efforts on PFAS.