EPA Region 4 Smart Sectors program to engage businesses in achieving better environmental outcomes

EPA also hosted Smart Sectors roundtable with the chemicals manufacturing sector to launch a dialogue on collaboration

ATLANTA (Dec. 19, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the launch of Region 4’s Smart Sectors Program. Building on the success of the EPA’s national program, Region 4’s Smart Sectors Program will meet with leaders from key southeastern trade associations and industries to engage in meaningful dialogue about improving environmental outcomes.

Additionally, EPA staff was joined by resin and plastics product manufacturers within the chemicals manufacturing sector to foster a meaningful dialogue about agency priorities and to discuss environmental improvements across the industry in the Southeast.

“We are very pleased to work with partners in the chemicals manufacturing sector to achieve better environmental outcomes in the Southeast,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Through our Smart Sectors dialogue, we can understand the issues and challenges faced by our business partners and develop sensible approaches that better protect human health and the environment.”

Background

Nationally, EPA Smart Sectors Program, launched in 2017, is a partnership program that provides a platform to engage with industry and regulated sectors and develop sensible approaches that better protect the environment and public health within 13 sectors of the economy. For each sector, the EPA program focuses on best practices, convening workshops to facilitate communication, raising public awareness and information sharing, and enhancing knowledge of federal environmental programs.

To learn more about Smart Sectors Program, visit: www.epa.gov/smartsectors.

To access the industry snapshots, visit: https://epa.gov/smartsectors/sector-snapshots