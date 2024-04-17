EPA Region 4 Solicits Applications for the 2024 Pollution Prevention Recognition Program

April 17, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

Atlanta (April 17, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region 4 is announcing the 2024 Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Program. EPA Region 4 encourages Tribal, nonprofit and for-profit organizations that have adopted innovative P2 practices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Tribal lands within the boundaries of Region 4 to apply.

“EPA’s Pollution Prevention Recognition Program celebrates innovative businesses that implement outstanding pollution prevention practices within their organizations,” said Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “We are eager to recognize these organizations that uplift EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment while improving performance and reducing costs.”

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials. EPA’s P2 program is voluntary and encourages stakeholders to seek innovative ways to prevent pollution from entering waste streams through a competitive grant process and the provision of technical assistance to businesses.

This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Those interested in applying for the recognition program should submit a complete application describing their P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, and the replicability of their approach. Region 4 is accepting applications in both English and Spanish this year. The application deadline is May 24, 2024.

For information on how to apply and the application form, visit: https://www.epa.gov/p2/epa-pollution-prevention-recognition-awards-program

For more information on R4’s past winners, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ga/southeast-regions-pollution-prevention-recognition-awards

For more information about P2 technical assistance in Region 4, visit: https://www.epa.gov/p2/pollution-prevention-technical-assistance-epa-region-4

Read more about P2 and the P2 Grant Program: https://www.epa.gov/p2