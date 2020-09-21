News Releases from Region 07

EPA Region 7 and Donnelly College Renew Partnership to Promote Environmental Educational and Career Opportunities for Students

Contact Information: Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

Environmental News FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Sept. 21, 2020) - EPA Region 7 and Donnelly College of Kansas City, Kansas, have renewed a partnership to provide environmental educational and career opportunities for the college's students. The parties signed a five-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) today.

“EPA Region 7 looks forward to working with Donnelly College and its talented students to promote education and careers in the environmental field,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “By working together, EPA Region 7 and Donnelly College will increase awareness, access and opportunity for students in this critically important field of study, which will lead to increased career opportunities for the students as well.”

Donnelly College is recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and serves as the only HSI in the state of Kansas.

The new MOA outlines nine areas of cooperation and partnership between EPA Region 7 and Donnelly College:

Joint Research Projects – Donnelly and EPA Region 7 will coordinate on a regular basis to identify mutually beneficial research priorities. Faculty Research Participation – EPA Region 7 and Donnelly will encourage and facilitate visits of faculty, staff, scientists and students to each other’s facilities for consultations, meetings, workshops, short courses, tours, and research participation. Temporary faculty appointments may be offered, when appropriate, in conjunction with classes or research. Student Internships and Employment at EPA Region 7 – EPA will share information, as appropriate, regarding programs that are designed for student employment, participation and training. Donnelly will work to facilitate the participation of students and staff in EPA internship outreach opportunities (such as inviting EPA to speak to classes, facilitating USAJOBS computer workshops, and inviting EPA to relevant job and career fairs). Technical Assistance – EPA Region 7 and Donnelly will work together to partner on consultations, meetings, workshops and seminars. EPA may assist Donnelly with development of syllabi for on-campus course work, as requested and as EPA Region 7 resources are available. EPA will endeavor to make key training tools available as Donnelly seeks opportunities to acquire federal funding. Mini-Courses, Lectures and Seminar Speakers – EPA Region 7 and Donnelly will inform each other about technical training support that may be offered, including mini-courses, inspections/certification courses, lectures and seminars covering biology, chemistry, engineering, physical science, environmental science, waste disposal, diversity and inclusion, and other subjects, based on the unique internal expertise of each party, school requirements, and interests. Equipment – EPA Region 7 may provide excess and surplus research, scientific equipment, publications, periodicals, and office furniture to Donnelly that meet the needs of current and planned education or research/training programs to the extent it is consistent with all requirements of federal property regulations. Outreach Program – EPA Region 7 staff will make best efforts to attend college-sponsored career fairs and other outreach events, as appropriate. Donnelly will work to ensure that EPA staff are made aware of relevant outreach activities. EPA Region 7 will encourage Donnelly students to apply for paid and unpaid internship opportunities. Grant Opportunities – EPA Region 7 may provide grant application assistance to Donnelly, in accordance with applicable grant regulations, Donnelly’s respective mission and purpose, and the resource capacity of the Region. EPA Region 7 may participate in grant writing workshops sponsored by Donnelly and provide training and assistance where needed. Environmental Student Initiatives – EPA Region 7 will support Donnelly in its quest for environmental awareness on campus, via student-driven activities such as helping Donnelly educate students on environmental sustainability and providing presentations on topics that support sustainability and the environment.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7