EPA Region 7 and KU Center for Environmental Policy Promote Environmental Research and Student Career Opportunities

March 1, 2022

Contact Information 913-551-7423 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

EPA Region 7 employees and Administrator Meg McCollister tour the KU Hill Engineering Research and Development Center before the MOU signing event between EPA Region 7 and the KU Center for Environmental Policy on Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 1, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and the University of Kansas Center for Research Inc. (KUCR), on behalf of the Center for Environmental Policy (CEP), have partnered to provide scientific collaboration and career opportunities for KU students. A three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the partnership was signed on Friday, Feb. 25, at an event held on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.



EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister and KU Vice Chancellor for Research Dr. Simon Atkinson signed the MOU after touring the KU Hill Engineering Research and Development Center. The event was livestreamed on EPA Region 7’s Facebook page.

“In addition to formalizing our partnership, this agreement is a symbol of our mutual interest in, and appreciation for, the up-and-coming generation of scientists and engineers,” said McCollister. “Across the Midwest, EPA is working to foster relationships with universities, because there’s a real value in cultivating these partnerships. There are compounding benefits when we learn from each other.”

“At KU, our vision is to educate leaders, to build healthy communities, and to make discoveries that change the world,” said Atkinson. “Our vision is realized through our students, for sure – our students go out and change the world. But it’s also realized through collaborations such as this, where we bring our finest scholars and researchers together with government and community partners to have a real impact.”



EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister (center) speaks with KU CEP research fellows after the MOU signing on Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

The MOU outlines six areas for collaboration and partnership between EPA Region 7 and CEP:

Joint Research Projects – EPA Region 7 and CEP will coordinate on a regular basis to identify mutually beneficial research priorities.

CEP Research Participation – EPA Region 7 and CEP will encourage and facilitate visits of EPA Region 7 personnel and CEP affiliates to each other’s facilities for research-related consultations, meetings, workshops, tours, and project participation. Temporary faculty appointments may be offered to EPA Region 7 personnel, in conjunction with CEP-related research.

Student Internships and Employment at EPA Region 7 – EPA will share information with CEP regarding programs that are designed for student employment, participation, and training. CEP will facilitate the participation of students and staff in EPA internship outreach opportunities.

Technical Assistance – EPA Region 7 and CEP will consider opportunities to work together on research-related consultations, meetings, workshops, and seminars.

Research-Related Mini-Courses/Lectures/Seminars – EPA Region 7 and CEP will inform each other about training support, including research-related mini-courses, lectures, and seminars covering topics such as environmental economics, environmental sociology, anthropology, environmental psychology, public affairs and administration, biology, engineering, environmental studies, environmental equity (including diversity and inclusion), physical sciences, and waste disposal.

Grant Opportunities – EPA Region 7 may provide grant application training to CEP, in accordance with applicable grant regulations, CEP’s respective mission and purpose, and EPA Region 7’s resource capacity. EPA Region 7 may participate in grant writing workshops sponsored by CEP and may provide training and assistance where needed.

