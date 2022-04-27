EPA Region 7 and Lincoln University Renew Environmental Partnership and Collaboration Through 2027

April 26, 2022

Contact Information 913-551-7423 Shannan B. Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister (left) speaks with 1890 Scholars and students from the LU chapter of MANRRS after the MOU signing on April 26, 2022. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (APRIL 26, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and Lincoln University (LU) in Jefferson City, Missouri, have renewed their partnership to provide scientific collaboration, outreach, and career opportunities for students.

A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the partnership was signed on Tuesday, April 26, at an event held on the LU campus. EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister and LU President Dr. John B. Moseley signed the MOU after meeting with 1890 Scholars and students from the LU chapter of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources & Related Sciences (MANRRS). The event was livestreamed on EPA Region 7’s Facebook page.

“By advertising employment and internship opportunities to LU students, there will be opportunities to gain valuable hands-on experience,” said McCollister. “But we will be the real winners, because we find that students, in particular, bring incredible enthusiasm to pursuing EPA’s mission.”

"We are proud of the scientific research conducted on Lincoln's campus, and our partnership with the EPA takes our students' and faculty's work to the next level with meaningful, positive changes for our health and environment," said Moseley. "The EPA brings great value to our students as they transition from the university to careers, and in return, Lincoln students bring passion and dedication to help the EPA improve our world."

The MOU outlines seven areas for collaboration and partnership between EPA Region 7 and LU:

Joint Research Projects – EPA Region 7 and LU will coordinate on a regular basis to identify mutually beneficial research priorities.

Faculty Research Participation – EPA Region 7 and LU will encourage and facilitate visits of EPA Region 7 personnel and LU affiliates to each other’s facilities consultations, meetings, workshops, short courses tours, and research participation. Temporary faculty appointments may be offered to EPA Region 7 personnel in conjunction with classes or research.

Student Internships and Employment – EPA Region 7 will share information with LU regarding programs that are designed for student employment, participation, and training. LU will facilitate the participation of students and staff in EPA internship outreach opportunities. EPA Region 7 staff tour Lincoln University’s Dickinson Research Facility after the MOU signing on April 26, 2022. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

Technical Assistance – EPA Region 7 and LU will consider opportunities to work together on research-related consultations, meetings, workshops, and seminars.

Mini-Courses/Lectures/Seminar Speakers – EPA Region 7 and LU will consider opportunities to inform each other about training support, including mini-courses, inspection/certification courses, lectures, and seminars covering topics such as environmental economics, environmental sociology, anthropology, environmental psychology, public affairs and administration, biology, engineering, environmental studies, diversity and inclusion, chemistry, physical sciences, and waste disposal.

Outreach Program – EPA Region 7 will make efforts to attend career fairs and other outreach events. LU will inform EPA Region 7 of such events and encourage students to apply for internship opportunities. EPA Region 7 will make efforts to participate in career forums and host environmental justice programming for LU satellite officers; LU may request Black History Month programming each year.

Environmental Student Initiatives – EPA Region 7 will support LU’s quest for on-campus environmental awareness by supporting activities such as environmental sustainability and Earth Day planning.

