EPA Region 7 and University of Missouri-Kansas City Partner to Promote Student Career Opportunities and Environmental Engagement on Campus

August 11, 2022

Contact Information 913-551-7298 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 11, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) have partnered to promote environmental collaboration and career opportunities for UMKC students.

A three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the partnership was signed on Thursday, Aug. 11, at an event held on the UMKC campus in Kansas City, Missouri.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister, who is a UMKC School of Law alum, and UMKC Chancellor Dr. C. Mauli Agrawal signed the MOU and met with students in the UMKC Division of Natural and Built Environments. The event was livestreamed on EPA Region 7’s Facebook page.

“I see so much potential with this partnership,” McCollister said. “I know firsthand how well UMKC develops students into professionals who make positive changes in our region and the world. I look forward to meeting the next generation of UMKC students and alum as we work together through this new agreement.”

“This relationship is a remarkable opportunity to provide UMKC students, faculty and staff the chance to work with the EPA on joint research projects,” Agrawal said. “Programs like the EPA’s Pathways Program give undergraduate and graduating students experiences that give them a competitive edge.”



The MOU outlines seven areas for collaboration and partnership between EPA Region 7 and UMKC:

Joint Research Projects – EPA Region 7 and UMKC will coordinate on a regular basis to identify mutually beneficial research priorities.

Faculty Research Participation – EPA Region 7 and UMKC will encourage and facilitate visits to each other’s facilities for research-related consultations, meetings, workshops, tours, and project participation. Adjunct faculty appointments may be offered to EPA Region 7 personnel, in conjunction with classes or research.

Student Internships and Employment at EPA Region 7 – EPA Region 7 will share information regarding programs that are designed for student employment, participation and training. UMKC will facilitate the participation of students and staff in EPA internship outreach opportunities.

Technical Assistance – EPA Region 7 and UMKC will consider opportunities to work together on research-related consultations, meetings, workshops and seminars.

Mini-Courses/Lectures/Seminars – EPA Region 7 and UMKC will consider opportunities to inform each other about training support, including research-related mini-courses, inspections/certification courses, lectures and seminars.

Outreach Program – EPA Region 7 will make best efforts to attend UMKC-sponsored career fairs and outreach events, and will encourage UMKC students to apply for internship opportunities.

Environmental Student Initiatives – EPA Region 7 will support UMKC’s efforts to increase on-campus environmental awareness through student-driven sustainability and environmental initiatives.

