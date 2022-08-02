EPA Region 7 Approves Permit Modification at Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, Kansas

August 2, 2022

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 2 , 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has approved modification to a permit issued to Sunflower Redevelopment LLC and the U.S. Army at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, Kansas. This permit modification, made with the support of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), paves the way for the property’s redevelopment.

The former plant has been operating under a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Corrective Action permit since 1991. Based upon Sunflower Redevelopment LLC’s demonstration of cleanup activities, EPA approved the requested modification, thereby removing certain areas of the property from permit requirements.

Corrective action cleanup activities will continue in areas still subject to the permit. Groundwater across the entire property, including the area removed from the permit, will be addressed as part of future work. In July, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant will be the future site of Panasonic Energy Co.’s battery manufacturing plant.

“Years of hard work and collaboration between EPA Region 7, KDHE, and the permittees have gone into cleaning up the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “This permit modification recognizes the successes gained and opens the door for the property’s reuse as the site of the largest economic development project in Kansas’ history.”

“Redevelopment of the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant is a testament to the success that comes when government and the private sector work together in a cooperative manner,” said KDHE Deputy Secretary for Environment Leo Henning. “Working with EPA, the U.S. Army Environmental program, and private business, KDHE is excited to be a part of the redevelopment work at the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.”

EPA Region 7 will mail a notice of this permit modification to Kansas residents and businesses near the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

