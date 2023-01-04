EPA Region 7 Encourages Radon Testing During National Radon Action Month

Free radon testing kits will be offered during events throughout January at Missouri’s Kansas City Public Library branches

January 4, 2023

LENEXA, KAN. (JAN. 4, 2023) – During January, EPA Region 7 will hold six outreach events at Kansas City Public Library branches in Missouri to raise awareness of radon exposure and encourage residents to have their homes tested for the presence of radon. January marks National Radon Action Month.

Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled, is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in the U.S. and is responsible for about 21,000 U.S. deaths each year. Jackson County, Missouri, is in EPA Radon Zone One, meaning homes in the county have the highest potential to test above the recommended radon level assigned by EPA.

“We urge everyone, especially those residing in areas designated as EPA Radon Zone One, to protect their health and their loved ones by testing their homes for the presence of radon gas, which is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmoking Americans,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister.

EPA Region 7 staff will be available at the following Kansas City Public Library branches to discuss the dangers of radon, encourage radon testing, and offer no-cost radon testing kits (as supplies allow):

Thursday, Jan. 5 , 1 to 5 p.m., at Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City, MO 64105

Thursday, Jan. 12 , 2 to 6 p.m., at Trails West Branch, 11401 East 23rd St. S, Independence, MO 64052

Saturday, Jan. 21 , noon to 4 p.m., at Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64112

Tuesday, Jan. 24 , 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Southeast Branch, 6242 Swope Pkwy., Kansas City, MO 64130

Saturday, Jan. 28 , noon to 4 p.m., at Waldo Branch, 201 E. 75th St., Kansas City, MO 64114

Tuesday, Jan. 31 , 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Westport Branch, 118 Westport Rd., Kansas City, MO 64111

Radon testing kits can also be found online or in home improvement stores. National Radon Program Services at Kansas State University offers test kits for purchase online.

Background

Most homes throughout EPA Region 7 are located in areas designated as EPA Radon Zone One or Two, indicating high or moderate potential for elevated radon levels. EPA Region 7 encompasses Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and nine tribal nations.

A map of EPA Radon Zones was developed in 1993 to identify areas of the U.S. with the greatest potential for elevated indoor radon levels, based on indoor radon measurement data, geology, aerial radioactivity, soil parameters, and foundation types. To view a map of EPA’s Radon Zones in your state, visit EPA’s website.

For information on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ radon program, visit the Missouri DHSS website.

