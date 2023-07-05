EPA Region 7 Extends Call for Abstracts Deadline for Anaerobic Digestion on the Farm Conference

Conference will be held Nov. 6-8, 2023, at Iowa State University

July 5, 2023

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JULY 5, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7, Iowa State University, and the University of Iowa have extended the deadline to submit abstracts for their upcoming Anaerobic Digestion on the Farm Conference to July 21, 2023.

EPA and the universities invite experts interested in speaking at the conference to submit presentation proposals via a Call for Abstracts. Abstracts discussing a broad spectrum of anaerobic digestion topics are welcome; presenters may submit abstracts for presentations, demonstrations, panels, and posters. Sessions may be designated for beginner, intermediate, or advanced audiences. Information on submitting an abstract is available at the link above and on EPA’s conference page.

EPA and the universities will host the conference, titled “Anaerobic Digestion on the Farm: Optimizing environmental and economic outcomes for rural communities and beyond,” on Nov. 6-8, 2023, at the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center in Ames, Iowa.

In addition to presentations, exhibits, panel sessions, and virtual tours of anaerobic digestion facilities, the conference will feature several keynote speakers, including Rudi Roeslein and Marcelo Mena-Carrasco. Additional information regarding the upcoming conference is available on EPA’s conference page.

