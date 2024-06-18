EPA Region 7 to Host June 25 Community Meetings About St. Louis Airport Site and Coldwater Creek

EPA officials will present the findings from the Technical Assistance Needs Assessment

June 18, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 18, 2024) – Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will host two community meetings on June 25 to present the findings of the Technical Assistance Needs Assessment (TANA) for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)-managed St. Louis Airport Site (SLAPS) and Coldwater Creek.

A TANA is a site-specific process that identifies whether a community requires additional support from EPA to understand technical information and to enable meaningful community involvement in the Superfund decision-making process.

The community meetings will be held:

Tuesday, June 25

Session 1: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Session 2: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

JFK Community Center – Lilac Room

315 Howdershell Rd.

Florissant, MO 63031

EPA Region 7 officials held a series of kickoff meetings in January 2024 to provide members of the public with information about a TANA and opportunities to sign up to be interviewed, as part of the TANA process.

EPA Region 7 has provided USACE with a copy of the draft TANA report. While USACE is responsible for the cleanup process at SLAPS and Coldwater Creek, EPA maintains an oversight and technical advisory role to ensure that the Superfund cleanup process is followed.

Learn more about the St. Louis Airport Site (SLAPS).

Visit USACE’s website to learn about the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP).

Read more about Community Involvement at Superfund sites.

Learn more about Technical Assistance Needs Assessment (TANAs).

