EPA Region 7 Hosts Environmental Justice Tour and Listening Session in Omaha, Nebraska

Event hosted in cooperation with Douglas County Health Department and Omaha Chamber of Commerce

May 7, 2024

Contact Information 913-343-2991 Jonathan Klusmeyer ( klusmeyer.jonathan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 7, 2024) – On Monday, May 6, EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister joined representatives from the African American, Hispanic, and refugee communities, as well as local nonprofit and governmental organizations working to address environmental justice concerns in Omaha, Nebraska, on an environmental justice tour across the city followed by a listening session.

“The opportunity to meet with local leaders to see and hear their concerns in person is invaluable,” McCollister said. “The knowledge our team gained through this experience will help inform our future conversations and actions as we continue our work to advance clean air, water, and land for every person across the city of Omaha, regardless of their background.”

The tour and listening session were designed to better understand community leaders’ perspectives regarding areas with environmental justice concerns across Omaha and to give those leaders the opportunity to voice their concerns directly to EPA. During the tour, McCollister joined the community leaders in gaining firsthand knowledge of identified areas for further discussion during the listening session.

The tour and listening session included participants from Black Men United, Charles Drew Health Center, City Sprouts, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, Conservation Nebraska, Creighton University, Douglas County, Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center, Heartland Workers Center, Latino Center for the Midlands, Latino Economic Development Council, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Nebraska Afghan Community Center, Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, Omaha Refugee Task Force, One World Omaha, Refugee Empowerment Center, Refugee Housing Committee, Restoring Dignity, Spark CDI, University of Nebraska Medical Center, and University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

Learn more about EPA’s Environmental Justice grants, funding, and technical assistance.

Join us for our next virtual R7 Environmental Justice Community Stakeholder Meeting by registering here.

# # #

Learn more about environmental justice

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook and Instagram

Follow us on X: @EPARegion7

