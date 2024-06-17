EPA Region 7 Invites Public to Attend Community Meetings About Omaha Lead Superfund Site in Downtown Omaha, Nebraska

June meetings will focus on the findings of the site’s latest Five-Year Review

June 17, 2024

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 17, 2024) – Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will host two community meetings on Monday and Tuesday, June 24 and 25, to provide community members with an update about the Omaha Lead Superfund Site and the findings from the site’s Five-Year Review.

Five-Year Reviews provide an opportunity to evaluate the implementation and performance of a remedy and to determine if that remedy remains protective of human health and the environment.

Community members will also have the opportunity to learn more about EPA’s updates to the guidance for lead in residential soil and how lowering the recommended lead screening levels may impact the Omaha Lead Superfund Site.

“Meetings like these allow our site teams to learn more about the questions and concerns community members may have regarding Superfund sites in or near their neighborhoods,” said EPA Region 7 Superfund and Emergency Management Division Director Bob Jurgens. “EPA Region 7 is committed to ensuring that feedback received from community members is captured and incorporated into our Superfund cleanup processes.”

The community meetings will be held at:

Monday, June 24, 2024

6 to 8 p.m.

Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) Building, Room 120

2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., Omaha, NE 68107

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

6 to 8 p.m.

The Venue at Highlander

2120 N. 30th Street, Omaha, NE 68111

Background

Omaha was once home to a large lead smelter and lead battery recycling plant that are estimated to have released over 400 million pounds (200,000 tons) of lead particles into the environment. Much of that ended up in residential areas within the 27 square miles of downtown Omaha where the lead processing facilities operated.

The Record of Decision for the Omaha Lead Superfund Site includes remediation of lead-impacted soil from historic smelting and lead processing activities at the site. The remedy also includes exterior lead-based paint stabilization, which was included to protect the soil remedy at the site.

