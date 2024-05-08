EPA Region 7 Invites Public to Attend Virtual Environmental Justice Community Stakeholder Meeting

May 16 outreach event will provide opportunity for attendees to learn more about Region 7’s environmental justice efforts

May 8, 2024

Contact Information 913-343-2991 Jonathan Klusmeyer ( klusmeyer.jonathan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 8, 2024) – EPA Region 7’s Environmental Justice (EJ) Program invites the public to join its quarterly Community Stakeholder Meeting that is open to all community members in Region 7, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and nine tribal nations.

EPA will hold the virtual meeting on Thursday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“Environmental justice” means the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, tribal affiliation, or disability, in Agency decision-making and other federal activities that affect human health and the environment, so that people:

Are fully protected from disproportionate and adverse human health and environmental effects, risks, and hazards, including those related to climate change, the cumulative impacts of environmental and other burdens, and the legacy of racism or other structural or systemic barriers.

Have equitable access to a healthy, sustainable, and resilient environment in which to live, play, work, learn, grow, worship, and engage in cultural and subsistence practices.

During this meeting, EPA officials will provide information on:

EPA Region 7’s new Environmental Justice, Community Engagement, and Environmental Review Division

Asthma Awareness Month: How to access and use various EPA data sources

PFAS updates

Upcoming Kansas City Community, Equity, and Resiliency Roadshow

How to apply for funding and eligible activities: Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grant Program Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program

EJ Grantee Spotlight: Springfield Community Gardens, Springfield, Missouri Center for Rural Affairs, Lyons, Nebraska



This meeting will also provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with EJ program staff and ask questions, highlight concerns, and learn more about EJ updates. Hearing from community members will help EPA better understand and more effectively serve local communities. This meeting will also provide an opportunity to network with other community members and organizations engaged in similar work.

EPA staff may not be able to answer all questions during the virtual meeting, but we will track questions and refer them to the most appropriate subject matter expert within EPA Region 7. Spanish-language interpretation and other interpretive services may be provided if requested during the registration process through the link below.

Register to attend the meeting here.

Individuals are encouraged to submit suggested topics of discussion or questions, at any time, to R7-EJ-Stakeholders@epa.gov.

For any other questions related to the meeting, please call EPA Region 7’s customer service line at 1-800-223-0425 and ask for Monica Espinosa.

# # #

Learn more about environmental justice

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook and Instagram

Follow us on X: @EPARegion7

